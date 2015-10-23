© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Saab to supply and vessel traffic management systems

Saab will build a new VTMS control centre in Liverpool, designed to track vessels in real time across five major UK ports.

These include Peel Port’s harbours in Clydeport, Heysham, Medway, Liverpool and Manchester Ship Canal. Radars will be upgraded to the latest technology and sensors will be installed in each port as part of the deal.



“This will be the first time a UK port operator will integrate a vessel management system across multiple ports with this level of combined services or interoperability. Various solutions, such as Saab’s TactiCall communications system, R40 AIS base stations and V3000 VTMS come together to provide shipping companies the swiftest service in getting their cargo from the ship onto the next inland transport system. This will add to the attractiveness and profitability of participating ports,” said Anders Carp, head of business unit Traffic Management, Saab.



The system receives real-time information from radars, AIS and CCTV sensors and combines the information into a consistent traffic overview of all vessel movements. With back-up working positions in each port, the design allows traffic to be managed from any operations office.