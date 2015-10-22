Nerd Alarm: The future is already here - Lace up

© nike

Just in case you've missed it, but October 21, 2015 was 'Back to the Future' day. And journalists writing for the electronics industry come with a hefty dose of nerdism anyways.

The 2015 Nike Mag: not to be confused with mass production

This office is no different. Stormtroopers, Ludicrous Mode, Hoverboard and – yes – self-lacing shoes. You name it. And the trilogy showed what the future holds for us. While I am rather glad that some of it did – in fact – not come true, we all held our breaths for the sneakers.Which brings us to Nike's latest announcement. On October 21, 2015, Nike delivered a gift to Michael J. Fox. Nike shoe designer Tinker Hatfield teased via a handwritten note: “We wanted you to be the first to receive a pair… In addition to your personal pair, we’re creating more pairs for support in aid of the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2016.”Nike says the technology behind the power laces is only “a first iteration”. It is currently being tested across a wide range of sports. "We started creating something for fiction and we turned it into fact, inventing a new technology that will benefit all athletes," CEO Mark Parker said about the Nike Mag.Which makes the 2015 Nike Mag a limited edition; to be auctioned off (with all proceeds going to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research). So, if that geeky-beating heart of yours wants to be part of the future… a chance is heading your way in 2016.