Mycronic records big profit increase

Swedish Mycronic had a strong third quarter 201. While order intake decreased YoY, net sales were close to doubled that of Q314.

Order intake fort he company's third quarter 2015 amounted to SEK 559 (EUR 59.21 million), compared to and order intake of SEK 842 million (EUR 89.19 million) in the same quarter last year.



Net sales for the quarter were SEK 605 million (EUR 64.08 million), up from SEK 338 million (EUR 35.80 million) in the same quarter the previous year.



EBIT amounted to SEK 262 million (EUR 27.75 million) in the third quarter, compared to SEK 37 million (EUR 3.91 million)



“Healthy growth characterized the third quarter and the year’s first nine months as regards sales and gross margins within both business areas. Adjusted for currency effects, sales growth was 30 percent. The delivery of an advanced display mask writer contributed significantly to the operating profit. The order backlog remained strong after this mask writer delivery and was SEK 849 million at the end of the quarter, exceeding last year by more than SEK 100 million. Another advanced mask writer will be delivered during the fourth quarter," says Lena Olving, CEO and President of Mycronic AB.