Mitsubishi Electric to open new elevator plant in China

One of Mitsubishi Electric's elevator and escalator manufacturing companies in China, Mitsubishi Electric Shanghai Electric Elevator (MESE), will begin operating its fourth factory on November 1.

MESE will gradually enhance its new plant’s manufacturing, development, engineering and testing facilities, part of a plan to double the company’s annual production capacity to 20'000 units in the future.



The new factory will comprise a one-story building for production and a separate three-story building for elevator development, engineering and testing. The buildings will measure about 25'500 square meters combined. The total cost of construction will come approximately USD 14.7 million, including production equipment and related facilities.