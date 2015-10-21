© artcp5 dreamstime.com

i3 Electronics wins medical opportunity

US-based EMS provider i3 Electronics has received the opportunity from a multi-national medical imaging conglomerate for the manufacture and assembly of flexible substrates.

This technology will be used to non-invasively measure real-time, three-dimensional organ abnormalities.



“i3 is a true enabler. From design, through fabrication, assembly and test, i3 provides a distinct advantage to our customers and their patients, with our life-saving technologies and world-class reliability,” said Dale Kersten, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer at i3 Electronics.