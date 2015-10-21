© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Nokia-Alcatel is good to go – all approvals received

Nokia has satisfied all of the material conditions to the filing of its public exchange offer for Alcatel-Lucent. This follows the decision by the French Ministry of Economy (MINEFI) to approve the acquisition.

"Today's approval by France moves Nokia an important step closer to joining with Alcatel-Lucent and creating a new leader in next generation technology and services for an IP connected world," said Nokia President and CEO, Rajeev Suri.