Micronic receives order from US customer

Micronic Laser Systems AB announced it received an order for an MP80+ multi purpose system from a customer in the United States.

"The MP80+ system, recognized as an industry standard, is designed for a wide variety of applications ranging from packaging to displays," said Sven Lofquist, president and CEO of Micronic. "The system offers high resolution, high throughput and the flexibility to print on a wide variety of substrates."