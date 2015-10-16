© cms electronics

Technology upgrades at cms electronics

cms electronics is expanding its portfolio in the precision electronics with optical drilling and a hybrid placement system.

cms electronics customers can now not only assemble printed circuit boards made of IMS material on a new Hybrid 5 Assembléon machine but additionally prepare the fiducials by precise optical drilling.



A specially designed drilling machine by the manufacturer Schmoll has now been installed in a separate air-conditioned room at cms electronics. The separation of this processing unit from the rest of the production facilities ensures the highest accuracy by eliminating environmental influences such as exhaust heat or vibrations.