© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Sensys Gatso receives order from Australia

Gatso Australia, a subsidiary of Sensys Gatso Group, has received an order worth AUD 8,6 million, corresponding to SEK 51 million for traffic safety systems upgrade and services.

The order is for the supply, installation and maintenance of 20 new traffic safety systems and includes the extension of maintenance services for existing systems. The supply and installation services to the value of AUD 3.6 million are expected to be completed by the end of June 2016. The maintenance contract services to the value of AUD 5 million will extend until June 2018.



Gatso Australia's Managing Director Enzo Dri comments: "We are excited to further develop the relationship with our client by assisting to improve the management of speed and subsequently reduce injury and fatalities on the road network."