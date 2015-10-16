© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Saab signs SK60 support agreement with FMV

Saab has extended its support and maintenance agreement with FMV for the SK60 trainer aircraft of the Swedish Armed Forces.

The contract will be in place for three years starting on 1 July 2017 and the order value amounts to SEK 400 million (EUR 42.7 million).



Saab maintains full responsibility for Sweden’s fleet of SK60 aircraft by delivering all required flight operations, maintenance and the provision of stand-by capacity to the Armed Forces. Since December 2008 Saab has ensured that the SK60 system is fully airworthy and available at Swedish Air Force wings, in accordance with Swedish Armed Forces' requirements. This latest agreement continues this key flight operations support function for Saab until 2020.



"The extended contract is a comprehensive undertaking whereby we ensure the complete readiness of the SK60 fleet. We provide guaranteed flight hours at a fixed cost, in what is known as a ‘power-by-the-hour’ agreement. The contract is a confirmation of our ability to deliver a complete support solution over a product's entire lifecycle and it also guarantees availability for the customer," says Jonas Hjelm, head of Saab's business area Support and Services.