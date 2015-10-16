© evertiq

Xplore Technologies expands distribution in China & Japan

Xplore Technologies, a manufacturer of rugged tablet computers, has signed a partnership agreement with Avalue Technology, for distribution of its full line of rugged tablet computers in China and Japan.

Through the distribution agreement, Avalue will handle and secure all product certifications to insure the Xplore products meet the necessary requirements to be sold in each country.



“We see major opportunity for Xplore rugged tablets in the Asian markets, and Avalue provides us the breadth of distribution and in country resources to ensure success,” said Mark Holleran, president and COO of Xplore Technologies. “As we continue to grow our global footprint, trusted partners and distributors like Avalue will be critical to corporate strategy and growth.”



“There has been a big gap in the China market when it comes to rugged tablets,” said Philip Chang, CEO of Avalue Technology, Inc. “We initiated our relationship with Motion Computing and now see even more opportunity with the Xplore product portfolio across the region.”