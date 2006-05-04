Viking Test increases production capacity

Viking Test Services, a UK based BBT service centre has shown its commitment to the industry with a substantial investment of new equipment for their service centres.

The total investment of over £250,000 GBP, ($450,000 USD) includes:



2 x new MicroCraft Emma flying probe test machines

1 x New Mason large format Double Density fixture tester

2 x new Timax TLM2001 fully linear driven CNC drilling machine for fixture production



The new equipment is already part installed and will give Viking Test Services an extra 20% production capacity.