Stadium IGT now RISQS qualified to supply railway industries

Stadium IGT, a specialist Human Machine Interface (HMI) technology, has achieved qualification to the requirements of RISQS, the supplier management community for the GB transport industry.

This achievement will allow Stadium IGT to rapidly grow their business in the railway sector. RISQS is managed by the Achilles Group Ltd which creates and manages a network of collaborative industry communities.



Achilles RISQS provides a service for the qualification of suppliers for all products and services that are procured by the UK railway industry. RISQS supports Network Rail, LUL/Transport for London, passenger, light rail and freight train operators, rolling stock organisations, main infrastructure contractors and other rail products and services providers in the management of supply chain risk.



Terry Moss, Sales and Marketing Director of Stadium IGT comments; “This was a rigorous audit to participate in and being awarded qualification to RISQS is a great achievement by our technical and commercial teams. It was the first time that all elements of our Quality Management System, Environmental Management System and the Health and Safety Management System were audited together as one complete Management System. The results of the audit showed how all three separate Management Systems interact and how a breakdown in one can lead to non-compliance in another. Every aspect of our company has been examined and we have achieved a 4 out of a possible 5 pass mark, an excellent result for a first audit. We have existing business with customers including Siemens and Commend (for London Underground) and expect our business in the railway sector to grow very quickly.”