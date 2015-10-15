© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

Ericsson to acquire software developer Ericpol

Ericsson has concluded a preliminary share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Ericpol's operations in Poland and Ukraine.

Ericpol is a software development company within telecommunications and has been a long-time supplier to Ericsson.



Approximately 2'000 employees will join Ericsson. The acquisition is expected to take place during the first quarter of 2016, pending, among other things, customary regulatory approvals.



With the intended acquisition of Ericpol's operations in Poland and Ukraine, Ericsson secures integrated software development competence within radio, cloud and IP to enable business continuity. Ericpol also brings ICT capabilities markets for information communication and industry verticals such as automotive, automation, banking, healthcare and administration.