© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Cipsa Circuits install new Orbotech equipment

Cipsa Circuits, a European PCB manufacturer, has completed integration of two Orbotech Fusion AOI systems and one Orbotech Sprint 120 inkjet system, for their PCB production facilities in Spain.

“We at Cipsa Circuits were looking for high capacity, high performance AOI and inkjet systems to reinforce our highest quality product standards and to improve speed and flexibility for our fast prototyping market,” explained Mr. Evarist Michavila Subirana, President of Cipsa Circuits. “Based on our long relationship with Orbotech and our excellent experience with their other production solutions, we decided to add three new high capacity, high performance Orbotech systems to our current production site.”



“We are proud that Cipsa Circuits opted for Orbotech systems. These three additional Orbotech

systems support Cipsa Circuits business goals including high quality performance, ease of use and low resource consumption”, stated Mr. Hadar Himmelman, President of Orbotech West. “We welcome the opportunity to support our loyal partner with best-in-class solutions.”