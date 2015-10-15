© airbus

New Copernicus contract for Kongsberg Satellite Services

Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) has signed an expanded satellite support contract with a total value of EUR 21,8 million with the European Space Agency for the Sentinel satellites in the Copernicus program.

KSAT has signed an expanded and extended contract for ground station support to the European Copernicus program. The company will build and operate a new station in Inuvik in Canada, in addition to the activities at Svalbard, Norway.



KSAT is the main supplier of ground station support for the EU-lead program for climate and environmental monitoring, Copernicus. KSAT is responsible for data collection from the six Sentinel satellites, and delivery of payload data to the relevant European organisations. KSAT has signed framework agreements related to this program with a total value of 68 MEUR. The duration of the contracts is three to five years.



The first satellite, Sentinel-1a, is a radar satellite especially important to Norway since it is used in maritime surveillance in the northern areas. The satellite is used in operational services related to oil-spill monitoring, as well as ice- and ship detection. Sentinel-2a, which supplies information for forest- and land purposes, will also use the station.



The company will be providing services from its ground station on Svalbard, Norway, and from Inuvik in Canada from 2016.