Salcomp looking for growth in new segments

After several years of rapid volume growth in the mobile phone and tablet segments, the overall market volume outlook in these segments is expected to moderate in 2015-18.

In a company blog Salcomp's CEO, Markku Hangasjärvi, writes that the company has – in a strategic move to fuel growth – identified three new segments where Salcomp can profitably grow by building on its strengths.



One of these promising short-term growth opportunity for the company is a battery pack business, which the company has already started in Brazil. The second one is wireless charging, a sector Salcomp deems promising thanks to ongoing projects with US customers



“Thirdly, our technical knowhow as well as efficient high-volume and high-quality manufacturing capabilities can be leveraged in a fast-growing LED driver segment. The LED driver segment business development has also diversified Salcomp’s customer base and our plan is to acquire more new customers in Asia, Americas and in Europe in coming quarters,” Markku Hangasjärvi writes in the blog.