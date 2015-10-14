© helukabel

Helukabel expands production site in Windsbach

The cable company has held a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new building complex at its production facility in Windsbach.

Once construction is completed – during the fall of 2016 – the new building will offer over 9'000 square metres (96'875 sq. ft.) of additional space for office, laboratory and production facilities. Helukabel will combine its research and development capabilities in Windsbach with its test and inspection facilities, in the new technology centre.



The planned investment of around EUR 20 million (USD 22.4 million) is a clear commitment to the Windsbach site.



"We have been manufacturing here since 1988," explains CEO Helmut Luksch. "Thanks to the largest ever investment in this facility to date, we are confident that we can meet the future challenges of the market. As a family company, we feel closely tied to the region and our employees, and further underpin our relationship with the decision to expand in Windsbach.”