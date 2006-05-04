FTG utilizes Orbotech AOI and laser plotter

Orbotech Inc. the North American subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., today announced that Firan Technology Group Corporation (FTG), has purchased and is now utilizing two Discovery™ automated optical inspection systems (AOI) systems and two LP-9008 laser plotters in its multi-facility bare printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing operation in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada and Chatsworth, California.

An aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to the North American marketplace, FTG manufactures high technology/high reliability printed circuit boards, including complex mil-spec and specialty products, for customers in the aviation, defense and high technology industries. Mr. Bradley C. Bourne, President of FTG, explained: "We are committed to providing outstanding customer service, back it up with leading technical skills and, through operational excellence, provide outstanding quality and delivery to all of our customers. Orbotech's advanced technologies fit strategically into these critical metrics. We look forward to increasing our production capabilities with these latest generation systems."



Mr. Barry Cohen, President of Orbotech, Inc., said "We very much appreciate FTG's decision to utilize our latest generation AOI and laser plotter systems as part of their focus on exceeding customers' expectations for quality, delivery and customer service. By providing simple, cost-effective and high performance capabilities, our enabling new technologies have had a major contribution to the positive results of many manufacturers specializing in the aerospace and defense markets. We are confident that these solutions can do the same for FTG."

