L-3 Communications acquires ForceX

L-3 Communications has acquired ForceX, which the company has renamed L-3 ForceX. L-3 ForceX will be incorporated into L-3’s Integrated Sensor Systems (ISS) sector within the Electronic Systems business segment.

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, but the acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive.



L-3 ForceX specialises in ISR mission management software and geospatial application technology programs.



“We have been strategically repositioning our portfolio by adding new capabilities that are aligned with our customers’ priorities, and we are pleased to announce this acquisition, which furthers this objective,” said Michael T. Strianese, L-3’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “ForceX complements L-3’s core business, enhancing our product and system capabilities to compete in new markets, and expands our customer base.”



L-3 ForceX is expected to add approximately USD 30 million in sales for the year ending December 31, 2016.