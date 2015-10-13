© thales alenia space

Thales Alenia Space opens new optical integration building

Thales Alenia Space has inaugurated the new Séléné building in Cannes, for which it started construction in October 2014.

This production facility, intended for the integration and testing of optical observation instruments, complements the existing facilities in Cannes dedicated to optical observation programs, and aims to help develop the export market for high-resolution systems, in addition to work on current contracts.



The new 1'500 square meter facility includes up to four separate integration zones, which allows the company to handle four satellites at the same time. The building features stringently controlled clean rooms, an airlock entrance, control rooms and machine rooms. One of the clean rooms spans 300 square meters and is Class ISO 5 (Class 100, or less than 100 particles no larger than 0.5 µm per cubic foot – compared with a human hair, which is 40 to 50 mµ in diameter); the other is 500 square meters and Class ISO 8 (Class 100,000). These rooms house the optical test bench assembly and thermal chamber used to measure optical performance without outside disturbances, such as air turbulence and vibrations.