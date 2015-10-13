© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Kinpo to move production lines from China to Thailand

Taiwanese ODM/EMS-provider Kinpo Electronics is shifting some of its printer production capacity from its facility in southern China to a facility of affiliated Cal-Comp Electronics in Thailand.

The company shifted a portion of its production lines as a response to client requests, but also in connection to the rising wages and short supply of labour around the coastal regions of China, according to a report in DigiTimes.



Kinpo also has production lines running in the Philippines, where the company recently expanded its capacity. At the moment, the company sees roughly 20% of its revenues coming from the Philippines, the report continues.