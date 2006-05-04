Promation completes automotive line integration

Promation announced that is has recently completed the installation of another high-volume automotive production line.

Gary Goldberg, president, stated, "Our continued efforts to introduce high-quality products at reasonable pricing has earned Promation the right to continue to grow within this highly competitive market."



Promation's engineers installed the company's "Signature Series" equipment line that includes many premium features such as LCD Touch Panels, Automatic Width Adjust, Process Sequence Notification through touch panel readout, and many more features.