© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Harris receives $66 million tactical radios orders

Harris Corporation has received $66 million in orders to provide wideband tactical radios and support services to nations in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Harris received the orders during the first quarter of the company’s fiscal 2016. The company will provide a range of Falcon multiband handheld, manpack, vehicular and airborne radios, as well as related equipment, training and maintenance services.



“Harris radio systems enable our customers to deploy robust, secure tactical communication networks,” said Chris Young, president, Harris Communication Systems. “This contract reflects the continued confidence in Harris technology to provide superior situational awareness on battlefields around the world.”