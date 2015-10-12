© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Kongsberg Automotive wins seat comfort contract worth EUR 76 million

Kongsberg Automotive has been awarded a ten year agreement with a European automaker for the global supply of seat heat and seat ventilation to mid-size luxury vehicles.

The contract is worth an estimated EUR 76.2 million over its lifetime, and production is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2018 from KA’s facility in Pruszkow, Poland, then later production starts in Reynosa, Mexico and Wuxi, China. KA will supply comfort systems including seat heat and seat ventilation for the front seats.



“This win builds upon the success we have had in the premium automotive segment. We listen to our customers, understand their needs, build strong partnerships and develop products that allow them to maintain their position as leaders in the industry,” said Anders Nystrom, EVP for Kongsberg Automotive’s Interior business area.