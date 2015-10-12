© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

Evotronic invests in new machinery

German Evotronic GmbH has invested in new production equipment; a P&P as well as a vapor phase.

For customers, this means that there are now 4 pick and place machines from MyData running on the factory floor (MY12 and MY200 series).



"Our customer brings his idea and we will turn it into a marketable end product for him," says Evotronic's sales manager Mario Krause. "The customers will benefit from the centralization of all manufacturing and procurement processes with us and the total costs of the final product are also significantly minimized."