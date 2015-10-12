© gionee

Foxconn to make 'Made in India' phones

Chinese mobile manufacturing and design company Gionee, has unveiled its new Smartphone, it's first Made in India phone – by Foxconn.

The Gionee F103 comes with a 1.3 GHz Quad Core processor. It also has 12.7cm (5 inches) HD 1280*720 IPS Dragontrail display.



The phone is currently being assembled at Foxconn's Sri City facility in Tamil Nadu. The facility is also taking care of the assembly of Gionee's competitor Xiaomi, according to a report in ETTelecom.



However, Gionee said it plans to shift the manufacturing from the current – shared – Foxconn facility to a standalone facility in the same area, which is planned to be up and running by mid-November at a capacity of 500'000 devices per month, the report continues.



Having sold over four million devices in India, the company is now looking to double its sales in 2015-2016, backed by the support provided through its India manufacturing.