© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

HEWA's got a new owner

Just three months after HEWA Elektronik's insolvency, the company has found a new owner in Coronex Electronic.

Electronics assembly company Coronex, has taken over the business of HEWA Elektronik as of October 1, 2015. Thanks to the new ownership, 22 Hewa jobs were saved.



The reboot of the business in Tann, Bavaria /Germany, will operate on the market under the name HEWA GmbH.