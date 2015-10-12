© pichetw dreamstime.com

Jabil extends capabilities in Israel with acquisition of Shemer

EMS-provider Jabil has acquired Israeli-based Shemer and thus expanding the company's capabilities and footprint in the region.

Shemer brings to jabil expertise in ship-to-customer level of capital equipment, from basic to highly complex mechanical fabrication, as well as integration to full systems-level assembly, test and fulfillment.



Shemer has manufacturing facilities in Israel. Its metal plant in Misgav and its motion plant in Yokneam house more than 350 employees and over 11'000 square meters of production floor capacity and administration facilities.



“Joining Jabil gives us the infrastructure and resources to fully realize our growth potential, in both market and employees’ aspects,” said Yaron Itay, CEO of Shemer. “We look forward to helping our customers take advantage of Jabil’s global reach, supply chain solutions and complementary manufacturing services.”



“Shemer’s expert team, unique capabilities and proven commitment to quality and customer service are tremendous additions to Jabil and to our European region in particular,” said Bob Harmon, Vice President of global business units at Jabil.