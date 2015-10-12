© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

AWS Electronics updates with new laser marking equipment

AWS Electronics Group is supporting significant growth in the automotive sector by investing in an inline laser marker.

The company is currently already contracted to produce in excess of three million automotive PCBs in 2016, and this equipment investment from German manufacturer, Asys, increases AWS’ board marking capacity by 50%.



“The Asys laser marking machine has already proved its mettle – it has been running now for three months at upwards of 4'000 units per day (and increasing) and has yet to produce a single bad mark. We are particularly impressed by the machine’s read back function. It checks the QR codes to verify their authenticity, which gives us the confidence that there will be no issues during all other automatic read stations throughout the process,” said Robert Lackey AWS’ Group Technical Director.