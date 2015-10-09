© luchschen dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 09, 2015
Foxconn to manufacture Turtle Beach's products
Audio technology company, Turtle Beach Corporation has entered into a strategic partnership with Hon Hai Precision Industry, also known as Foxconn.
Under the partnership which began late last year, Foxconn is now fully up-and-running manufacturing Turtle Beach's lineup of gaming headsets, as well as the Company's hearing healthcare product, HyperSound Clear, at their facilities in China and Mexico.
"This is a substantial step in our operational transformation, designed to increase agility, visibility and consistency at the front end of our supply chain network," said Robert Andris, Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain Operations, Turtle Beach Corporation. "Adding Foxconn as a key global manufacturing partner, in conjunction with our recently announced global logistics partnership with Keuhne + Nagel – two of the best in the business in their respective fields – frames our supply chain development strategy, which is designed to support Turtle Beach's market expansion as we manage costs, optimize inventory and maintain superior product quality."
"We are excited to be selected as a strategic partner to Turtle Beach, a company known for their innovative, technology-driven products and global leadership in gaming audio," said Mark Chien, Senior Executive Vice President, Foxconn. "We look forward to leveraging our strong expertise in high-quality consumer electronics manufacturing to deliver their groundbreaking HyperSound Clear product to consumers later this year."
"We're continuing to enhance our global supply chain operations to support corporate objectives for our gaming headset business and products based on our innovative HyperSound® technology" said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. "Partnering with Foxconn allows us to continue development of our market-leading audio technologies while leveraging their world-class electronics manufacturing capabilities and global footprint."
"This is a substantial step in our operational transformation, designed to increase agility, visibility and consistency at the front end of our supply chain network," said Robert Andris, Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain Operations, Turtle Beach Corporation. "Adding Foxconn as a key global manufacturing partner, in conjunction with our recently announced global logistics partnership with Keuhne + Nagel – two of the best in the business in their respective fields – frames our supply chain development strategy, which is designed to support Turtle Beach's market expansion as we manage costs, optimize inventory and maintain superior product quality."
"We are excited to be selected as a strategic partner to Turtle Beach, a company known for their innovative, technology-driven products and global leadership in gaming audio," said Mark Chien, Senior Executive Vice President, Foxconn. "We look forward to leveraging our strong expertise in high-quality consumer electronics manufacturing to deliver their groundbreaking HyperSound Clear product to consumers later this year."
"We're continuing to enhance our global supply chain operations to support corporate objectives for our gaming headset business and products based on our innovative HyperSound® technology" said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. "Partnering with Foxconn allows us to continue development of our market-leading audio technologies while leveraging their world-class electronics manufacturing capabilities and global footprint."
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments