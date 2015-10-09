© luchschen dreamstime.com

Foxconn to manufacture Turtle Beach's products

Audio technology company, Turtle Beach Corporation has entered into a strategic partnership with Hon Hai Precision Industry, also known as Foxconn.

Under the partnership which began late last year, Foxconn is now fully up-and-running manufacturing Turtle Beach's lineup of gaming headsets, as well as the Company's hearing healthcare product, HyperSound Clear, at their facilities in China and Mexico.



"This is a substantial step in our operational transformation, designed to increase agility, visibility and consistency at the front end of our supply chain network," said Robert Andris, Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain Operations, Turtle Beach Corporation. "Adding Foxconn as a key global manufacturing partner, in conjunction with our recently announced global logistics partnership with Keuhne + Nagel – two of the best in the business in their respective fields – frames our supply chain development strategy, which is designed to support Turtle Beach's market expansion as we manage costs, optimize inventory and maintain superior product quality."



"We are excited to be selected as a strategic partner to Turtle Beach, a company known for their innovative, technology-driven products and global leadership in gaming audio," said Mark Chien, Senior Executive Vice President, Foxconn. "We look forward to leveraging our strong expertise in high-quality consumer electronics manufacturing to deliver their groundbreaking HyperSound Clear product to consumers later this year."



"We're continuing to enhance our global supply chain operations to support corporate objectives for our gaming headset business and products based on our innovative HyperSound® technology" said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. "Partnering with Foxconn allows us to continue development of our market-leading audio technologies while leveraging their world-class electronics manufacturing capabilities and global footprint."