Proto Labs buys part of German manufacturer Alphaform

Proto Labs has closed the purchase of select assets and operations of German-based manufacturer Alphaform AG, which extends Proto Labs’ additive manufacturing (3D printing) capabilities across Europe.

Alphaform is a service bureau headquartered in Feldkirchen (Munich), Germany. The acquisition includes Alphaform divisions operating in Germany, Finland and the United Kingdom. This acquisition will expand Proto Labs’ recently launched additive manufacturing capabilities in Europe by adding selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering and additional stereolithography capabilities. The acquisition also includes the injection molding service currently offered by Alphaform Claho, in Eschenlohe, Germany. MediMet Precision Casting and Implants Technology GmbH, a 100 percent subsidiary of Alphaform AG is not part of the transaction.



“We believe Alphaform will expand our share of the additive manufacturing market in Europe,” says Vicki Holt, Proto Labs CEO. “This opportunity is also an ideal complement to our existing business.”