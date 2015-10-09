Apple: Battery performance varies only 2-3 percent

© scanrail dreamstime.com

Earlier this week, we reported on performance differences when it comes to Apple's new iPhone6s. Depending on the manufacturer the new A9 chip, your phone may experience poorer battery performance.

Apple's full statement follows below:

With the Apple-designed A9 chip in your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus, you are getting the most advanced smartphone chip in the world. Every chip we ship meets Apple’s highest standards for providing incredible performance and deliver great battery life, regardless of iPhone 6s capacity, color, or model.

Certain manufactured lab tests which run the processors with a continuous heavy workload until the battery depletes are not representative of real-world usage, since they spend an unrealistic amount of time at the highest CPU performance state. It’s a misleading way to measure real-world battery life. Our testing and customer data show the actual battery life of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, even taking into account variable component differences, vary within just 2-3% of each other.

Analysts at Chipworks have confirmed that Apple is using two different processor suppliers for the Apple A9: Samsung and TSMC. This results in a difference in footprint (due to different processes used), but also in the life span of your battery.Apple has now responded to the report via a statement to the site TechCruch. The company's own data seems to indicates that the true difference in battery life is only between 2-3 percent.-----