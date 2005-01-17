Ericsson in major deal with T-Mobile

T-Mobile Germany, has selected Ericsson as the supplier and integrator for the replacement of 10,000 of T-Mobile's existing GSM radio base stations.

Under the terms of the agreement Ericsson, the leading mobile telecommunications supplier in the world, will replace GSM radio access network equipment by installing and integrating the latest future proof GSM/GPRS technology into T-Mobile's network.



By using Ericsson's latest 2G technologies, T-Mobile is well prepared for future upgrades, thus ensuring solid protection of today's investment for tomorrow's technology needs.



"Ericsson is proud of being selected for this very important renewal of the GSM network of T-Mobile Germany," said Bert Nordberg, Executive Vice President, Group Function Sales and Marketing of Ericsson. "Ericsson will modernize and increase efficiency in T-mobile's GSM network to pave the way for future business growth."



"T-Mobile is at the forefront when it comes to network quality - this has been shown by the evaluations of independent bodies and numerous awards," explained Joachim Horn, Director of Technology and member of board of directors at T-Mobile Deutschland. "To hold this path in the future, we are not only relying on innovative broadband technologies such as UMTS and W-LAN, but we are also modernizing the GSM network, which continues to be an important element of our mobile multimedia strategy. By selecting Ericsson, we have gained a competent partner for this important project."



The requirements for the replacement of large part of a mobile network are demanding. The challenge is not only the systems integration and related services, but also to undertake the operation without causing disturbance in the service quality for the customers of T-Mobile. Approximately 10,000 of T-Mobile's current GSM radio base stations will be replaced to step-by-step modernize the mobile network while it remains in operation.



The replacement operation begins in January 2005 and is to be completed in 3 years time.