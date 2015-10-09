© terma

Ground-breaking for Terma Aerostructures

In the coming years, Terma Aerostructures' involvement in the F-35 program will be of a degree that requires more staff, increased production space, and additional advanced machinery.

The Danish company will ramp up production of parts significantly up until 2020.



All of the company's close to 300 employees attended the ground-breaking event on October 5, 2015 at Grenaa. The plan is for the first of three construction phases to be completed by mid-2016.



The construction project includes a new 1,610 sqm composite layup center, incl. office space and technical rooms, and a 1,330 sqm tool building where layup moulds and tools can be stored. The autoclave area will be expanded by 450 sqm, and the current composite center will be renovated.



General Manager in Terma Aerostructures Ole Graversen was pleased to get started with the construction project: "We have reason to be proud today. The start of the construction project is a visible proof that we have performed well in the F-35 program and in the other programs that we are involved in. We also look forward to qualifying for production programs with Boeing, which this year placed a contract for parts for the Boeing 777-200/300 aircraft with us."



In his speech, Mayor Jan Petersen expressed his satisfaction with the branding value that Terma provides to the Northern Djursland region, and he promised support in the form of improved infrastructure and as a collaboration partner: "A few years ago, prospects of production jobs in Denmark were gloomy. This is certainly not the case in Terma, where the company’s success ensures valuable, high-tech jobs in the Northern Djursland region."