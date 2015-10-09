© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

Teleplan opens customer experience centre in California

Teleplan has opened its first Customer Experience Centre in Roseville, California, USA. The centre will showcase the company's supply chain capabilities, from product return to end-of life recycling, in a single location.

This includes the company's after-market services; fully automated multi-brand smartphone tester as well as 3D printing for hard to source parts.



The customer experience centre includes a behind the scenes look at Teleplan’s Research & Development Lab, its support network for the expanding wearables market, and live links to customer service centres such as Teleplan Mexicali, Mexico, where visitors can see its smartphone screen repairs process in operation.