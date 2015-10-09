© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

3M appints new VP for electronics and energy business group

3M has appinted Jim L. Bauman to the position of executive vice president, Electronics and Energy Business Group, effective immediately. He replaces Michael A. Kelly who will retire.

Bauman is currently senior vice president, Business Transformation, Americas, at 3M. He joined 3M as a division engineer in 1982 and subsequently held functional and business positions of increasing responsibility in both the Industrial, and Electronics and Energy Business Groups, before being appointed senior vice president, Asia Pacific.



“Jim’s collaborative, process-oriented leadership style and extensive global experience in this business group make him ideal for this important role,” said Inge Thulin, 3M chairman, president and chief executive officer.