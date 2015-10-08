© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Lockheed Martin upgrades its electronics manufacturing facility

Lockheed Martin have completed the renovation of its electronics manufacturing facility at its Space Systems Company campus in Littleton, Colorado.

The 28'000 square-feet facility provides development, fabrication and environmental test of spacecraft electronics. The revamped facility has also been fitted with added clean room capacity.



“Today’s manufacturing is a lot different than it was in the past – especially here at Lockheed Martin. We mostly work in clean room environments with the latest technology,” said Brian O’Connor, vice president of Production Operations for Lockheed Martin Space Systems.



The electronics manufacturing facility is home to eight vertical lift machines, several enhanced assembly and test areas and even a new automated section on its circuit board assembly line. These improvements enable more efficient production, assembly and testing of electronics products, reducing both cycle time and cost, the company states in a press release.