Compal to set up healthcare unit next year

Compal Electronics is planning to set up a new business unit focusing on healthcare technology products in 2016, following the establishing of a healthcare R&D center and partnership with Taiwan's Chang Gung University.

The business unit will integrate the resources and healthcare technology from other departments within the company in order to develop medtech devices, according to a report in DigiTimes.



On a side note, Compal recently invested some money to buy a 20.54% stake in Avalue, an embedded product company, in order to strengthen its position within the healthcare industry, the report concludes.