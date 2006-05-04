Different kind of pirate attack on NEC

Japanese electronics maker NEC has been subjected to a different kind of pirate attack. A pirate league has tried to steal the entire trademark from NEC.

Instead of just making electronics products and labelling them NEC a pirate league established their own company working under NEC´s name. The pirate league had connections with 50 manufacturers in Taiwan, Hongkong and China. The pirates´ business was run like a normal company but the main difference was that they where doing it under the name NEC. They had developed their own product line of mp3-players batteries, microphones etc. The pirates communicated that they where representing NEC with their manufacturers in meetings and in a razzia the police found real NEC business cards and false NEC documents.



The pirates even received royalties for letting the manufacturers produce their products that they thought were real NEC products.