© marcin kempski dreamstime.com

RUAG brings in short-time work in Nyon

RUAG will be introducing short-time work at its Nyon, Switzerland, site due to the worsened order situation. This will affect all 72 employees, including management.

The measurements have been agreed with the employee representatives. The average reduction due to short-time working is 20 percent, and is expected to last until the end of 2015.



The main reason for this action is the drop in order intake in the first half of 2015, which has led to shortfalls in capacity utilisation in the second half. The company says that the introduction of short-time work will not affect customers in any way.