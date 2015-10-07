© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

iRobot receives contracts valued up to $96 million from US Navy

iRobot's Defense & Security business unit has been awarded two indefinite delivery/indefinitely quantity contracts with a combined total ceiling of USD 96 million from the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division.

Initial orders under the contracts have been placed and total USD 7.9 million.



The first multi-year IDIQ contract, with a total ceiling of USD 46.7 million, is for support services, upgrades and spares for Man Transportable Robotic System (MTRS) MK1 robots. MTRS MK1 is modeled after iRobot's multi-mission iRobot 510 PackBot. An initial order valued at USD 7.5 million has been received under this contract with work to be completed by September 2016.



The second multi-year IDIQ contract has a total ceiling of USD 49.1 million. It allows for the production of new MTRS MK1 robots, depot level repair parts, spares, consumables and approved accessories to support configuration management and engineering enhancements. An initial order valued at USD 374 thousand has been received under this contract with work to be completed by September 2016.



"iRobot values its long standing service to multiple agencies within the Department of Defense," said Tom Frost, senior vice president and general manager of iRobot's Defense & Security business unit. "Our family of robots are smart, light, rugged and easy to use. We take pride in the role they play to keep our service members safe, and we remain committed to ensuring the U.S. Navy's MTRS fleet is equipped with the latest in robotic technologies to combat threats that persist globally."