© evertiq

Trackwise achieves AS9100C certification

UK-based PCB specialist, Trackwise, have been awarded the AS9100C quality certification.

The certification is a quality assurance for the Aerospace, Space and Defence industries. While similar to ISO 9001:2008, AS9100C has 100 additional requirements specific to meeting the stringent, complex and unique demands of these industries.



The certification is a key step in the company’s growth plans into these markets and supports both the core manufacture of specialised radio frequency printed circuit boards, as well as the introduction of its latest product development – Improved Harness Technology.



Trackwise Director of Quality, Colin Hallam commented “We are delighted to have achieved this certification. The company has ambitious growth plans over the next 5 years and operating to the stringent requirements of AS79100C is going to be crucial to delivering on them. Importantly it also affirms Trackwise’ commitment to an ongoing programme of business improvement designed to ensure we continue to provide our customers with the highest levels of product quality and service delivery. This has included the attainment of the UK government’s Cyber Essentials Plus accreditation earlier in the year.”