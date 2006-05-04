Electronics Production | May 04, 2006
CoWare expands european sales team
US based CoWare® Inc., a supplier of platform-driven electronic system-level (ESL) design software and services, announced that Hubert Wolters has joined the company as senior sales director for Central and Northern Europe reporting to Mike Faust, CoWare's vice president of North America and Europe sales.
"Hubert's extensive background in semiconductor intellectual property (SIP) and system-on-chip (SoC) design combined with his in-depth knowledge of CoWare's major account customers in Europe, makes him an excellent addition to the CoWare sales team," said Mike Faust. "Hubert's background, broad international business experience and his thorough understanding of what it takes to service the needs of CoWare's customers will contribute greatly to CoWare's success in the European market."
Hubert Wolters joins CoWare from Sonics, Inc. where most recently he was the Managing Director of European Sales & Business Development. Prior to Sonics, he was the vice president and general manager of sci-worx's U.S. subsidiary where he was responsible for growing the business in North America and new business development in Asia. Mr. Wolters has 13 years of experience in engineering, industrial and academic research and development, as well as in vice president and general manager functions heading marketing, sales, and customer support organizations for ASIC/SoC solutions in the United States and Europe.
Hubert earned a BS in physics engineering with a focus on microchip design from the University of Applied Sciences in Muenster, Germany. He also holds an MBA from San Francisco State University.
