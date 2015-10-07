© abb

ABB expands footprint with new switchgear unit in Indonesia

ABB has opened a new manufacturing facility for medium-voltage air-insulated switchgear (AIS), located in Tangerang, 25 kilometers from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.

The move is part of ABB’s USD 20 million investment plan for Indonesia which includes last year’s opening of a new factory for low-voltage products in Cibitung, West Java.



Switchgear produced by the new factory will facilitate efficient and reliable power distribution and help address the increasing demand for electricity, driven by rapid urbanization and a growing industrial sector, in the region. In addition to serving the country’s needs, the unit will also serve as an important supply hub for the region.



“This state-of-the-art facility will help us address the growing power distribution sector and underlines ABB’s commitment to Indonesia and South Asia” said Bernhard Jucker, President of ABB’s Power Products division. “The investment supports our global footprint approach and is in line with ABB’s Next Level Strategy aimed at accelerating sustainable value creation and focusing on growth markets.”



The new semi-automated – 3'700 square-meter – factory has been designed for lean manufacturing operations with the capability to produce over 4'000 switchgear panels a year.