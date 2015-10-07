© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Kulicke & Soffa CEO to retire

Kulicke & Soffa Industries' Bruno Guilmart, will step down as President, Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the Company effective emidietly

Bruno Guilmart plans to retire but will serve as an advisor to the Board of Directors until calendar year end 2015. The Board has named Jonathan H. Chou, Kulicke & Soffa's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to fill the role of interim Chief Executive Officer and it has formed a committee to conduct a search for a permanent successor among external and internal candidates.



Garrett E. Pierce, Chairman of the Board, stated "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Bruno for his meaningful contribution to Kulicke & Soffa during the last 5 years. Under Bruno's leadership, the Company has achieved a strong balance sheet and leveraged K&S' position as the leader in wire-bonding to transform the Company into a leading solution provider for the advanced packaging sector. The Board and management team are fully committed to the implementation of the Company's strategy to strengthen the core market leadership positions, expand served markets and execute on internal and external growth initiatives."