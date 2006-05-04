Kontron to increase sales

Kontron AG, a German manufacturer of embedded computer systems, generated sales of EUR 86.6 million in the first quarter of 2006. This represents a gain of 39 percent over the same period last year (EUR 62.3 million).

Orders on hand, which had already reached a record level on December 31, 2005, at a total of EUR 151 million, once again set a new record in company history at EUR 176 million. Order entry in the first quarter amounted to EUR 112 million by comparison with just under EUR 70 million in the prior year period. This represents a gain of 60 percent.



In the first quarter, operating earnings (EBIT) rose by a disproportionate measure against sales growth, by 45 percent to EUR 5.1 million, over EUR 3.5 million in the same period last year. Surplus for the period increased accordingly to EUR 3.4 million over EUR 2.6 million in the first quarter

of 2005. Operating cash flow, which was recorded at EUR -2.6 million in the same period last year, rose to EUR 5.4 million. This boosted net liquidity in the first quarter by EUR 3.7 million to 17.7 million, while the cash and liquid funds position rose to EUR 56.5 million. Kontron AG management confirmed the forecast of achieving a minimum of 10 percent sales growth, and even stronger earnings (EBIT) growth in the 2006 business year. In this context, the corporation intends to fully concentrate on organic growth and increase liquidity, without any further acquisitions.