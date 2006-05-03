SMT & Inspection | May 03, 2006
DEK appoints new Product<br>Manager for the Americas
DEK, a supplier in high accuracy mass imaging, today announced that Scott Lewin will join the company and assume the role of Distributed Products Manager for the Americas region.
Prior to joining DEK, Lewin held a variety of positions at some of the industry's leading equipment and materials suppliers, most notably Cookson Electronics' Alpha Metals where he spent the previous sixteen years of his career and made significant professional contributions to the company's distribution network and engineered materials products.
“I am delighted to be joining a company that is so highly regarded and technically unmatched. DEK is the premiere mass imaging solutions provider and its total process solutions philosophy is one that I also embrace,”, says Lewin. “My long history in electronics gives me unique perspective, enabling me to fully understand customers' requirements and streamline the Distributed Products portfolio and support mechanisms to ensure success for DEK and our customers.”
Top among Lewin's priorities for his new position are the continued growth of the Distributed Products business through highly accessible distribution channels and providing a dedicated focus for expansion of the product offerings and support resources. “DEK Distributed Products are quickly becoming the industry standard and I look forward to broadening the scope of the business and delivering the superior service that customers have come to expect from DEK,” comments Lewin.
DEK Distributed Products include adhesive remover wipes, automated underscreen cleaning products, specialty cleaning products, hand cleaner wipes, underscreen cleaning rolls, IPA/DI pre-saturated wipes, stencil clean wipes and precision swabs. Lewin will have full sales, marketing, supply chain and revenue responsibility for the entire product portfolio.
