Sparton to close Lawrenceville, Georgia facility

Sparton Corporation will be closing its Lawrenceville, Georgia, manufacturing operations no later than June 30, 2016.

The company explains in a press release that the closing is in-line to actions being taken related to acquisition synergies that optimise its facility footprint.



“While this decision was extremely difficult, it is critical for us to take the steps necessary to ensure the long-term viability of the Company,” said Cary Wood, CEO. “We have been faced with excess capacity for some time now and we need to optimize our manufacturing resources to a much more competitive level.”



The Lawrenceville facility was acquired as part of the Hunter Technology acquisition in April 2015 and has been operating within the Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS) segment. Products currently manufactured in Lawrenceville will be transferred to the Company’s other MDS facilities.



The closing will affect 82 employees and the company will support – with various State and local agencies – to provide displaced employees with job search assistance.