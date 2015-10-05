© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Nordson DAGE appoints Crest Group as its distributor in Asia

Nordson DAGE, a division of Nordson, have entered into a strategic partnership with the Crest Group for the distribution of its Bond Test and X-ray systems in Malaysia and Thailand. Crest will also distribute the Company’s X-ray systems in China.

Mark Norris, General Manager General Manager South East Asia & Korea for Nordson’s Advanced Technology Electronics Systems Group commented "We are excited about this new partnership with Crest who will be representing our market leading products in the field of Bond Test & X-Ray. Their expert technical capabilities coupled with one of the strongest sales teams in the region promises that we will further strengthen our market penetration and coverage."